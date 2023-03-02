Insider Selling: Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) SVP Sells $220,119.75 in Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fortive Stock Up 0.2 %

FTV stock opened at $66.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $69.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.07.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fortive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,217,000 after acquiring an additional 84,238 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Articles

