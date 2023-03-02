Insider Selling: Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) SVP Sells $220,119.75 in Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Fortive Stock Up 0.2 %
FTV stock opened at $66.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $69.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.07.
Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fortive Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fortive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,217,000 after acquiring an additional 84,238 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fortive Company Profile
Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.
Featured Articles
