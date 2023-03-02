Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CRO Sells 547 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $37,206.94. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 147,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of FIVN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.83. 1,688,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,116. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $121.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.24 and a 200 day moving average of $73.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 6.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 180,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Five9 by 12.2% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 50.1% in the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 364,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,312,000 after buying an additional 121,595 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 40.6% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 110,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after buying an additional 31,991 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Five9 by 15.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after buying an additional 18,363 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Five9

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

