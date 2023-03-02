Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells 2,420 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) insider Artur Bergman sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $33,734.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,640,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,573,992.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Artur Bergman sold 1,101 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $17,065.50.

On Thursday, February 16th, Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $893,544.06.

Fastly Stock Down 0.6 %

FSLY traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,404,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,827. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastly from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $42,697,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Fastly by 114.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,466,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,496 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $30,870,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fastly by 65.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter worth about $21,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

