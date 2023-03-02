Insider Selling: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells 278,634 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) insider Paul Liberman sold 278,634 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $5,232,746.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,942,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,471,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

DraftKings Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of DraftKings stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,532,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,087,408. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.88.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 136.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 136.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1,005.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Further Reading

