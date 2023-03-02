Insider Selling: Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) CEO Sells 36,025 Shares of Stock

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $387,268.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,682,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,089,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Digital Turbine Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ APPS traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.76. 1,965,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,352,639. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $47.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.50.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $162.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 226.7% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,605,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,347 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $13,125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,461,000 after purchasing an additional 843,856 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $520,426,330,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Digital Turbine by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,141,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,633,000 after buying an additional 651,464 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on APPS shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Macquarie lowered Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lowered Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

