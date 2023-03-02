Insider Selling: Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Sells $11,120.00 in Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Brian K. Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $11,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,164,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,471,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Backblaze Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BLZE opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Backblaze by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Backblaze by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 387,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 81,698 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Backblaze by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,091,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after buying an additional 451,851 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Backblaze by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Backblaze by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLZE shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Backblaze to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Backblaze from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

