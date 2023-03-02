Insider Buying: MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Director Buys 81,500 Shares of Stock

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) Director Charles V. Baltic III purchased 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $18,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 105,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,322.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MEI Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:MEIP remained flat at $0.22 on Wednesday. 1,975,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,058. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.97. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $32.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 49.80% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MEIP shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 322,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 177,552 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 186.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,725,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,773,200 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at $1,559,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in MEI Pharma by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 61,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

