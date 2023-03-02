Insider Buying: Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director Acquires 1,400 Shares of Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) Director Rocky Dewbre purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,767. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kirby Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of KEX stock opened at $73.07 on Thursday. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $75.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.72 and its 200-day moving average is $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $730.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.06 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KEX shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth $392,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

