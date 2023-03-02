Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.44

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and traded as low as $1.15. Inpixon shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 6,120,811 shares trading hands.

Inpixon Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Inpixon alerts:

Institutional Trading of Inpixon

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INPX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inpixon during the first quarter valued at $39,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inpixon by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 53,521 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Inpixon in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Inpixon by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 47,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 29,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Inpixon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000.

About Inpixon

Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inpixon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpixon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.