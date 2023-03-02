Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s current price.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.
Shares of INVZ opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $548.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87. Innoviz Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $6.21.
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
