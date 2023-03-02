Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of INVZ opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $548.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87. Innoviz Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $6.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVZ. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

