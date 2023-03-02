Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Position Increased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,922 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $24,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,124,000 after acquiring an additional 189,733 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,386,000 after purchasing an additional 179,840 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth about $15,047,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 115.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 70,400 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 632.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 69,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IIPR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.17.

Shares of IIPR traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,057. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.60. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $211.17. The company has a quick ratio of 24.10, a current ratio of 27.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 130.43%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

