InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.58-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $525.00 million-$530.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $522.72 million.

InMode Stock Down 2.8 %

INMD stock opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 2.11. InMode has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INMD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.33.

Institutional Trading of InMode

InMode Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in InMode during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in InMode by 21.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

