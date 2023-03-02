indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Bought by Elemental Capital Partners LLC

Elemental Capital Partners LLC raised its position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,146,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,463 shares during the period. indie Semiconductor makes up 12.4% of Elemental Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Elemental Capital Partners LLC owned 0.79% of indie Semiconductor worth $8,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 49,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,595,000 after buying an additional 127,575 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $2,713,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $12,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at indie Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $326,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,065.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $326,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,065.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $243,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,434,303 shares in the company, valued at $11,632,197.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,507 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,051 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

INDI stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.32. 693,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,693. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.92 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INDI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

