Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $107.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Inari Medical Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $56.76 on Thursday. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.65.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Inari Medical

In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $887,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,035.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $887,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,035.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $567,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,392.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,739,010. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 9.4% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 1,776.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NARI. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.