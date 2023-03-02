IMV (TSE:IMV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.91

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 69560 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

IMV Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,231.01.

About IMV

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

