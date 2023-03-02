iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Trading Down 5.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.6% on Thursday after Barrington Research downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The company traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 466,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 580,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,104,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,225,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in iHeartMedia by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,489,000 after buying an additional 956,001 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,729,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,861,000 after buying an additional 726,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $4,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

