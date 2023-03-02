iExec RLC (RLC) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last Week

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $152.78 million and $7.46 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for about $1.89 or 0.00008106 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About iExec RLC

RLC is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.93622115 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $9,413,655.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

