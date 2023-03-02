Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC) Short Interest Update

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 118.8% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NYSE:ICNC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.47. 955,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,540. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. Iconic Sports Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Iconic Sports Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,014,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 65,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,348,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 342,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 117,195 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on acquiring business in the global sports industry. Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp.
