ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.40-$13.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.94 billion-$8.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.14 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on ICLR. Mizuho dropped their price target on ICON Public from $272.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded ICON Public from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on ICON Public from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded ICON Public from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ICON Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $266.70.

ICLR traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $227.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,919. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $171.43 and a 1 year high of $263.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.25 and its 200 day moving average is $209.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ICON Public by 4.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth about $794,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 23.4% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public in the third quarter worth about $123,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

