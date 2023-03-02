ICON (ICX) Market Capitalization Achieves $245.81 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. ICON has a total market cap of $245.81 million and $18.71 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 949,354,021 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 949,305,327.1277126 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.25382197 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $8,538,849.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

