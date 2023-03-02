ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.15-$6.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion. ICF International also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.15-6.45 EPS.

ICF International Stock Performance

Shares of ICF International stock traded up $2.29 on Thursday, reaching $110.36. 24,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,795. ICF International has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $121.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.35 and a 200 day moving average of $105.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. ICF International had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $475.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ICF International will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Trading of ICF International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ICF International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter worth $926,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,013,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure, Health, Education, and Social Programs, Safety and Security, and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

See Also

