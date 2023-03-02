ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issues Earnings Results

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $475.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. ICF International updated its FY23 guidance to $6.15-6.45 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.15-$6.45 EPS.

ICF International Stock Up 8.6 %

ICFI opened at $108.07 on Thursday. ICF International has a one year low of $85.16 and a one year high of $121.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.35 and its 200-day moving average is $105.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of ICF International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,313,000 after buying an additional 18,580 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICF International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter worth $1,144,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter worth $926,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ICF International by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICF International Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure, Health, Education, and Social Programs, Safety and Security, and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

