ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

ICF International has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ICF International to earn $6.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International Trading Up 8.6 %

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $108.07 on Thursday. ICF International has a one year low of $85.16 and a one year high of $121.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. ICF International had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $475.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICF International will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICF International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ICF International by 27.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ICF International in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ICF International in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ICF International by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in ICF International by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure, Health, Education, and Social Programs, Safety and Security, and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.