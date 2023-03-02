Ian Krieger Buys 2,022 Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) Stock

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating) insider Ian Krieger bought 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 989 ($11.93) per share, with a total value of £19,997.58 ($24,131.27).

Safestore Stock Down 0.6 %

LON:SAFE traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Thursday, reaching GBX 987 ($11.91). 361,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,992. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,001.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 965.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10. The company has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.96, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.71. Safestore Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 744.50 ($8.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,423 ($17.17).

Safestore Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a GBX 20.40 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Safestore’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a yield of 2.04%. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio is 1,415.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Safestore Company Profile

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAFE shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,065 ($12.85) price objective on shares of Safestore in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Safestore from GBX 1,000 ($12.07) to GBX 1,100 ($13.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

(Get Rating)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Featured Articles

