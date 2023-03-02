iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $76.46

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$76.46 and traded as high as C$90.03. iA Financial shares last traded at C$89.96, with a volume of 190,990 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$85.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cormark lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

iA Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$82.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at iA Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. iA Financial’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total transaction of C$30,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,388,000. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

