i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Shares Gap Up to $2.32

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.32, but opened at $2.37. i-80 Gold shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 327,670 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on i-80 Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock.

i-80 Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

i-80 Gold Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in i-80 Gold by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in i-80 Gold by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 379,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in i-80 Gold by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in i-80 Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 26.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

