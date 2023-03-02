Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Wednesday.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Up 12.7 %
Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $743.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.23. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.87.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,063,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,867,000 after acquiring an additional 57,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 866,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 857,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 347,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 200,804 shares during the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.
