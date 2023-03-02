Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hyliion from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hyliion from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Hyliion stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,110. The firm has a market cap of $494.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.99. Hyliion has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.73.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyliion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $825,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyliion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Hyliion by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 153,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 76,200 shares during the period. General Electric Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,785,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hyliion by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 43,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

