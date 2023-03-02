Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.70.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hyliion from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hyliion from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.
Hyliion Stock Down 2.8 %
Hyliion stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,110. The firm has a market cap of $494.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.99. Hyliion has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.73.
Hyliion Company Profile
Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.
