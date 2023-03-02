Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Given New $139.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $139.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on H. StockNews.com downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.57.
Shares of H stock opened at $117.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $119.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.37.
In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total value of $203,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $45,328.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,317 shares in the company, valued at $535,581.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total value of $203,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,743 shares of company stock worth $2,386,951. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in H. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,739 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,465,000 after acquiring an additional 959,519 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,319,000 after acquiring an additional 835,982 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,934,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,394,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.
Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.
