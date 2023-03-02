Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Given New $139.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $139.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on H. StockNews.com downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.57.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of H stock opened at $117.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $119.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.23. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total value of $203,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $45,328.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,317 shares in the company, valued at $535,581.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total value of $203,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,743 shares of company stock worth $2,386,951. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in H. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,739 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,465,000 after acquiring an additional 959,519 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,319,000 after acquiring an additional 835,982 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,934,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,394,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

