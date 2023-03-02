HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2023

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCMGet Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

HUTCHMED Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCM opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $27.73.

Institutional Trading of HUTCHMED

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 4.6% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

About HUTCHMED

(Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Further Reading

