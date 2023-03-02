HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

HUTCHMED Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCM opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $27.73.

Institutional Trading of HUTCHMED

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 4.6% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Further Reading

