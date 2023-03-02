Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.75-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. Huron Consulting Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.75-4.25 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,877. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.91. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $313.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.40 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 39.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

