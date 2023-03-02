HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of HubSpot worth $58,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $378.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

HubSpot Stock Performance

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at $178,248,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at $422,935,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,248,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUBS traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $387.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,617. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $245.03 and a one year high of $538.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of -164.32 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $336.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.33.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.