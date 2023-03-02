HSBC Lowers Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DPSGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Deutsche Post to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.77.

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $43.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

