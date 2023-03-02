HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 161.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

HP Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of HPQ opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.41. HP has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.01.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,238.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at $21,819,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,784 shares of company stock worth $4,104,886. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HP

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HP by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in HP by 114,461.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,025,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in HP by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,501,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $94,083,000 after acquiring an additional 153,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in HP by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,360,841 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $63,436,000 after acquiring an additional 31,999 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

