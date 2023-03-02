Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.37

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.37 and last traded at $41.96, with a volume of 1986089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on HWM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Argus boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.46.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

