Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $482.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share.

Howard Hughes Stock Down 0.7 %

HHC opened at $82.57 on Thursday. Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HHC. TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howard Hughes

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 41,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,031,774.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,837,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,515,246.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 659,327 shares of company stock worth $49,696,180 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.