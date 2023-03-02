Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

HHC stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $82.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,719. Howard Hughes has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $482.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Howard Hughes will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 568,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.61 per share, with a total value of $42,997,970.41. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,749,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,785,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 659,327 shares of company stock valued at $49,696,180. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howard Hughes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,895,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,335,000 after acquiring an additional 11,139 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,814,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,659,000 after acquiring an additional 61,975 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 634,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,120,000 after acquiring an additional 32,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,937,000 after acquiring an additional 22,812 shares during the last quarter.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Recommended Stories

