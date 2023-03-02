Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.93

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $46.93 and traded as high as $70.90. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $68.11, with a volume of 144,547 shares.
Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.51.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The construction company reported $8.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $886.79 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 122.70% and a net margin of 7.64%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises
About Hovnanian Enterprises
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, and West.
