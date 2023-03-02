Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.93

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOVGet Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $46.93 and traded as high as $70.90. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $68.11, with a volume of 144,547 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.51.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The construction company reported $8.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $886.79 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 122.70% and a net margin of 7.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOV. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 189.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 44.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, and West.

