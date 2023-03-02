Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-$1.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.58 billion-$12.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.75 billion. Hormel Foods also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.70-1.82 EPS.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE HRL opened at $43.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.18. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.58.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Argus increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.17.

In related news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

