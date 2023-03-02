Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $942.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.29. The stock had a trading volume of 397,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,455. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.60. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HZNP. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $3,159,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,074,136.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $587,635.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,074,136.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,184 shares of company stock worth $11,285,478. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 550.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 152.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

