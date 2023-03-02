Horizon Investments LLC Reduces Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Horizon Investments LLC reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,183 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 31,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 6.9% during the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 41,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2,026.0% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 196,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,134,000 after buying an additional 187,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 693,439 shares of company stock valued at $55,421,270. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW stock opened at $77.41 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $93.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.