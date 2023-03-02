Horizon Investments LLC Raises Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,713 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.47. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

HST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.82.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

