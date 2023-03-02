Horizon Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $510,079,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $333,500,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $192,308,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $124,814,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $114,511,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

