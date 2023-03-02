Horizon Investments LLC Has $498,000 Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $84.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.03. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.29.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Stories

