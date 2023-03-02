Horizon Investments LLC Has $470,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Horizon Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XSLV. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 92,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 93,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 256.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 51,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $46.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.30. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $50.23.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.