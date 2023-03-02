Horizon Investments LLC Grows Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth $2,351,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 136.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 613.33%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

