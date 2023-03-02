Horizon Investments LLC Grows Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,500,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,496,000 after acquiring an additional 19,223 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 510.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 445,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after buying an additional 372,725 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 252.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 271,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after buying an additional 194,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

SYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

SYF stock opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.62. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $41.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Further Reading

