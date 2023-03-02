Horizon Investments LLC Grows Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 92.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the second quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NRG Energy news, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,312.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at $35,597,117.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Antonio Carrillo acquired 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG Energy Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NRG. StockNews.com lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NRG stock opened at $33.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.99.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.