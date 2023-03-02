Horizon Investments LLC Buys 818 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 200.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Oppenheimer cut Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.25.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

Snap-on Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $90,111.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Snap-on news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $90,111.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total value of $1,753,712.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,507.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,988 shares of company stock valued at $6,238,801. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SNA opened at $247.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $259.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Stories

