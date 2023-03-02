Horizon Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,810 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2,382.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 121.1% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 28.6% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE TPR opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average of $36.95. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.18.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.